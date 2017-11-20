2nd woman accuses Sen. Al Franken of improper conduct

More Videos 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting Pause 0:50 Jake Browning on UW’s 33-30 win over Utah 3:32 Pete Carroll: Seahawks weigh options on what's next for Kam Chancellor 3:09 He says he robbed a bank to save his daughter. In court he asks for mercy 2:34 Seahawks DC Kris Richard on Byron Maxwell's return, says Jeremy Lane will start 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:55 Grace Pierson, Tyler Taff discuss Life Christian’s first state girls soccer title in school history 1:40 Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Leeann Tweeden accepts Senator Franken's apology, recounts moment of sexual assault Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier. Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier. Associated Press

Leeann Tweeden, a Los Angeles radio anchor, who accuses Democratic Senator Al Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour says she accepts his apology but that he could have apologized earlier. Associated Press