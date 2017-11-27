Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren

More Videos 4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop Pause 2:33 Pete Carroll on Kam Chancellor out for year, Cliff Avril surgery 2:35 Three sentenced for murder in Lakewood drive-by shooting 0:46 Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance 0:23 Fire damages Tacoma costume shop 1:02 Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers 1:26 Woman climbs through McDonald's drive-thru window to steal food, drink, cash 1:12 Satisfying look at city crews filling in potholes 0:43 Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The White House

