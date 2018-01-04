New state rule allows gender X on birth certificates

State Department of Health officials announced a new rule on Thursday that will allow people to change their sex designation on their Washington birth certificate from male or female to X.

The rule takes affect on Jan. 27, and is a non-binary option for people who feel they are neither female or male or both.

“After receiving and considering public comment, the agency determined that this rule change will provide individuals with the option to have a birth certificate that aligns with their gender identity,” stated a Department of Health news release.

Minors wanting to change their sex designation must have written consent of their parent or legal guardian and an attestation by a licensed health care professional, the news release stated.

Currently, people born in Washington could request a new birth certificate indicating a gender different than one that was recorded on birth on the original certificates, but male or female were the only options.

The new rule change does not affect certificates issued for newborns, and only applies to people born in Washington.

For more information on the rule change, go to http://bit.ly/2mvrnGM.