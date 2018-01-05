Lacey mayor wants to bring 45,000-square-foot indoor sports facility to RAC

Lacey City Council voted Thursday to retain Mayor Andy Ryder and Deputy Mayor Cynthia Pratt in their leadership posts for two more years, and Ryder immediately offered up some big ideas for the city.
Ryder said he supports the creation of a metropolitan parks district, similar to the one in Olympia, to help fund city parks, the Regional Athletic Complex, and the Lacey Museum. And he wants to create a 45,000-square-foot indoor sports facility at the RAC. Ryder expects to discuss the idea at an upcoming council retreat, he said.
Ryder also talked about his vision for the city over the next two years.
Other issues:
Never miss a local story.
▪ Homelessness: Ryder said there needs to be an ongoing conversation within the region about affordable housing. He said the city can help by encouraging affordable housing and economic development.
He also pointed out that the city is doing its part by approving a conditional use permit for a US HealthVest mental health hospital that is set to open on Woodland Square Loop. A second mental health hospital, proposed by Providence St. Peter Hospital and Fairfax Behavioral Health, also is coming to the city, but still needs a conditional use permit. Ryder declined to comment on the second hospital until it has gone through the city’s process.
“In general, we desperately need to invest in mental health (services),” he said.
▪ City parks smoking ban: Ryder said he supports a ban on smoking, smoking products and vaping in city parks. The issue is set to come before the council in a work session, he said.
▪ Economic development: Ryder said he will continue to support economic development, and pointed to the recent agreement between the city and Port of Olympia to turn a vacant warehouse into incubator space for industrial startups.
Ryder and the council also heard from Bill DePoto, a Jubilee resident and a member of the Democrats of Jubilee, several of whom were in attendance. DePoto called on the city to support smart, sustainable development; to address failing septic systems in a timely manner; to use its influence to wean Puget Sound Energy off fossil fuels; and to encourage Intercity Transit to “bring multi-modal solutions to all areas of Lacey.”
There currently is no regular IT bus line service to northeast Lacey, where the Jubilee development is located.
Also Thursday night:
▪ Newly elected and re-elected members of the council were sworn in, including Carolyn Cox, its newest member. Cox defeated Ken Balsley in the November general election for the seat vacated by longtime councilman Virgil Clarkson.
“I’m very happy to be here, and thanks to those who helped get me here,” Cox said.
▪ Now that Cox is a member of the council, David Wasson, president of Batdorf & Bronson Coffee Roasters, was appointed to replace her on the Lacey Planning Commission.
Rolf Boone: 360-754-5403, @rolf_boone
Comments