Three local Republicans among those vying to replace Susan Hutchison as state GOP chair

Three local Republican leaders have said they’re in the running for chair of the Washington State Republican Party.
Pierce County Republican Party chair Marty McClendon and state Republican Party executive director Caleb Heimlich, who is from Puyallup, have tossed their names in the ring along with Tacoma restaurateur and utility board member Monique Trudnowski, according to a spokeswoman for the party. Only one other person had publicly announced he was running as of Monday, the spokeswoman said.
Susan Hutchison, a former TV news anchor who has chaired the party for five years, announced last week she is stepping down from the post.
Republican consultant Alex Hays said it’s an unusual coincidence that three of the four running are from Pierce County.
Never miss a local story.
“It’s really exciting that the chairman of the Republican Party could be from Pierce County, Pierce County is a vital part of the Republican strategy,” Hays said. “It is the only major government in the Puget Sound controlled by Republicans … our county is growing with people that lean Republican.”
A fourth candidate, Lance Henderson of Walla Walla, also is running. Henderson has worked on Republican campaigns in Washington and beyond, including Maine Gov. Paul LePage’s successful re-election campaign in 2014.
The chair position pays between $80,000 and $105,000, depending on the party’s budget. It’s full-time. If elected Heimlich would step down from his role as executive director, the party spokeswoman said.
Heimlich has worked for the state Republican Party since 2011. In 2008, he ran unsuccessfully for a state House seat in the 25th legislative district.
“In 2018 we will have the opportunity to boldly draw the contrast between our vision for the state and the Democrats destructive vision,” Heimlich wrote in a series of Facebook posts announcing his run. “At the Congressional level, I have built relationships with staff and our members of Congress to advocate for them and attack their opponent’s vulnerabilities. We will continue to focus on how Democrats are out of touch with the values of most of Washington’s voters.”
McClendon is a real estate agent who ran for lieutenant governor in 2016. He did not immediately return a call seeking comment.
The election for a new Washington State Republican Party chair will take place on Jan. 20 at the party’s winter State Committee meeting in Moses Lake. The winner will assume the duties of chair in February.
Candice Ruud: 253-597-8441, @candiceruud
Comments