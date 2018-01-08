Washington lawmakers kick off 60-day session

More Videos

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:48

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Pause
Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 0:32

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway 2:15

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Life Christian guard Eric Overgaard talks about how Eagles' defense carried team to win at Chief Leschi 0:32

Life Christian guard Eric Overgaard talks about how Eagles' defense carried team to win at Chief Leschi

Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies 0:58

Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies

Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House 1:13

Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent 0:18

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

  • Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session

    On the opening day of the 2018 Legislative Session in Olympia Jan. 8th, speaker Paul Che oke ten Wagner from the Sanich First Nations extols a crowd of several hundred supporters to protect the environment for the sake of children and future generations during the Climate Countdown Day 1 rally on the steps of the Capitol.

On the opening day of the 2018 Legislative Session in Olympia Jan. 8th, speaker Paul Che oke ten Wagner from the Sanich First Nations extols a crowd of several hundred supporters to protect the environment for the sake of children and future generations during the Climate Countdown Day 1 rally on the steps of the Capitol. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com
On the opening day of the 2018 Legislative Session in Olympia Jan. 8th, speaker Paul Che oke ten Wagner from the Sanich First Nations extols a crowd of several hundred supporters to protect the environment for the sake of children and future generations during the Climate Countdown Day 1 rally on the steps of the Capitol. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

Politics & Government

Washington lawmakers kick off 60-day session

By RACHEL LA CORTE

The Associated Press

January 08, 2018 10:19 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Washington lawmakers returned to the Capitol Monday for a 60-day legislative session, tasked with passing a supplemental budget and expediting the final piece of an education funding mandate.

The Legislature convened at noon to a new political composition following a Senate special election in November. Democrats are back in charge of both legislative chambers for the first time in five years, holding a slim 25-24 majority in the Senate and a 50-48 edge in the House. The Senate’s new narrow majority was highlighted as Democratic leadership had to initially table an effort to pass operating rules for the chamber that included longer waiting periods for a floor vote on the budget and notice of amendments after two Democrats – Sens. Steve Hobbs and Bob Hasegawa – expressed concerns with elements of the proposed changes. Senators ultimately returned to the floor about an hour later and passed the rules with some revisions.

One dynamic remains the same as last year though: Lawmakers are still working to comply with a 2012 state Supreme Court ruling requiring them to fully fund the state’s basic education system. The court has told them that while a plan passed last year – a phased in property tax shift – was in compliance, lawmakers are still not on track to meet this year’s fall deadline of full funding because full implementation doesn’t occur until the 2019-2020 school year. The court has given lawmakers this session to expedite that timeframe for putting about another $1 billion to fully pay for the teacher and staff salary portion of the plan.

Lawmakers also still need to address a roughly $4 billion capital budget that has been held up by a dispute over water rights and well permits. A Senate proposal related to the water rights bill had a public hearing Monday, and the House had already scheduled a floor vote for the capital budget and companion bonds bill for later in the week.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More than 80 committee hearings were scheduled for this week on bills ranging from gender pay equity to measures seeking to stem opioid abuse.

On Tuesday, before his annual state-of-the-state speech to a joint session of the Legislature, Gov. Jay Inslee is set to unveil the details of a carbon tax that was raised as part of his supplemental budget proposal.

Climate change activists gathered outside of the Capitol Monday holding signs like “Orcas & Oil Don’t Mix” and “Protect Our Children’s Water, and briefly disrupted both chambers’ opening ceremonies. In the Senate, security made protesters leave during the Senate swearings-in after one side of the public gallery stood up and chanted “We have a climate crisis” to which the other side of the chamber responded “You need to act now.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:48

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

Pause
Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 0:32

Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:30

Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway 2:15

Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Life Christian guard Eric Overgaard talks about how Eagles' defense carried team to win at Chief Leschi 0:32

Life Christian guard Eric Overgaard talks about how Eagles' defense carried team to win at Chief Leschi

Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies 0:58

Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies

Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House 1:13

Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent 0:18

Scene of fatal shooting in Kent

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire 0:34

Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire

  • Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session

    On the opening day of the 2018 Legislative Session in Olympia Jan. 8th, speaker Paul Che oke ten Wagner from the Sanich First Nations extols a crowd of several hundred supporters to protect the environment for the sake of children and future generations during the Climate Countdown Day 1 rally on the steps of the Capitol.

Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session

View More Video