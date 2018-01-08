Washington lawmakers kick off 60-day session

More Videos 2:48 Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss Pause 0:32 Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 2:15 Deputy killed by fleeing burglar; manhunt underway 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:32 Life Christian guard Eric Overgaard talks about how Eagles' defense carried team to win at Chief Leschi 0:58 Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies 1:13 Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House 0:18 Scene of fatal shooting in Kent 0:34 Man dies of injuries in mobile home fire Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session On the opening day of the 2018 Legislative Session in Olympia Jan. 8th, speaker Paul Che oke ten Wagner from the Sanich First Nations extols a crowd of several hundred supporters to protect the environment for the sake of children and future generations during the Climate Countdown Day 1 rally on the steps of the Capitol. On the opening day of the 2018 Legislative Session in Olympia Jan. 8th, speaker Paul Che oke ten Wagner from the Sanich First Nations extols a crowd of several hundred supporters to protect the environment for the sake of children and future generations during the Climate Countdown Day 1 rally on the steps of the Capitol. Steve Bloom sbloom@theolympian.com

