How Democrats plan to sell Trump’s wall

More Videos 1:04 Tribute to fallen deputy Daniel McCartney Pause 0:32 Scene where armed man was fatally shot outside burning Tacoma home 1:51 Her husband died waiting for heart surgery. She's sued the VA 2:15 Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 2:48 Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 1:00 Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session 0:58 Tacoma native Crisp comes through for Huskies 0:56 Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP