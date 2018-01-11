Immigration hardliners on DACA deal: Trump betrayed us

More Videos 3:35 Home where deputy slain was 'drug house,' other details in sheriff press conference Pause 2:15 Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:06 Hopkins, Huskies focused on staying in control of what’s ahead 1:00 Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 1:22 Californian ridable 'OneWheel' takes to the halls of CES 0:56 Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP