House gives nod to expanded government spying powers until 2023

A bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers, from left, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Rep. Ted Poe, R-Texas, finish a news conference where they were united in their insistence on reforms to the FISA Amendments Reauthorization Act of 2017 to protect Americans' rights, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite AP