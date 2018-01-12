A day later, Lindsey Graham breaks public silence on Trump’s ‘shithole’ remarks

More Videos 1:00 Climate Countdown rally held on the opening day of the 2018 session Pause 1:29 Deputy remembered as 'Godly man, loving husband, devoted father and a loyal friend' 2:15 Deputy killed by fleeing burglar 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 0:18 Deputy shoots at stolen vehicle after driver rams patrol car 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 0:58 Nowell, Carter recap what they say in UW’s win over Cal 1:13 Volunteers serve love and food at Nativity House 0:43 Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy

President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy