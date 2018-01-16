Protesters demonstrate over the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday.
Protesters demonstrate over the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. TOM BRENNER NYT
Protesters demonstrate over the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday. TOM BRENNER NYT

Politics & Government

Can Democrats force a litmus test on DACA?

By Andrea Drusch

adrusch@mcclatchydc.com

January 16, 2018 01:58 PM

WASHINGTON

Democrats’ efforts to present a united front on Dreamers could soon break apart along 2018’s political fault lines.

The party could risk long-term damage with minority constituencies viewed as critical to its future if Democrats join Republicans in keeping the government open without a permanent solution for the more than 800,000 recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

But the members of the party with the power in that decision — a handful of Senate Democrats from states President Donald Trump won in 2016— represent relatively small populations of Latino voters.

The government faces a partial shutdown after Friday unless Trump and Congress agree to continue funding. The Trump-state Democrats, whose votes are needed to keep the government open, could pay a big political price for a shutdown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“It’s a political bombshell for Democrats because we have such momentum with Latino voters that we’ve seen in the off-cycle… we want to capitalize on that for 2018,” said Chuck Rocha, a Democratic strategist who specializes in the Latino vote, said of the dilemma confronting Democrats.

More Videos

Passion for equality unites MLK Day participants 2:51

Passion for equality unites MLK Day participants

Pause
State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses 1:54

State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Highlights: D’Angelo Minnis’ 3s not enough in Kentwood’s loss to Lynden in the ShoWare Center 1:35

Highlights: D’Angelo Minnis’ 3s not enough in Kentwood’s loss to Lynden in the ShoWare Center

Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford 1:24

Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds 0:56

Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds

  • Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

    Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress.

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love'

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress.

AP

“Most Democrats that are in red states don’t have large Latino populations, so that worries me,” said Rocha. “There’s not a political ramification.”

Of the 26 seats now held by senators who caucus with Democrats up for election this year, 10 are in states Trump won in 2016.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., represents a state whose population is 1 percent Hispanic, according to Pew Research Center.

In Missouri, where Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., is seeking re-election, 4 percent of the population is Hispanic. In Indiana, where Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., is up, 6 percent of residents are Hispanic.

None of these Democrats are eager for a shutdown. But helping Republicans keep the government open could undermine Democrats’ efforts to stand united as the party of minorities now and in the future.

The party has relied heavily on minority votes. In 2016, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton won two-thirds of the Latino vote and 89 percent of the black vote, according to exit polls. She won 37 percent of the white vote to Trump’s 57 percent. In 2012, President Barack Obama won 93 percent of black voters, 71 percent of Latino voters, and 73 percent of Asian voters.

“Latinos could blame Democrats as a whole if we lose part of our caucus on a vote that doesn’t secure DACA for the long term,” said Rocha.

Trump vowed to end the DACA program in September, and asked Congress to find a legal solution for its recipients to remain in the country after his March 5 deadline.

Out of power in both chambers of Congress this year, Democrats have long said it’s Republicans who will shoulder the blame if the DACA program is allowed to expire and young people are deported. They’ve vowed to stay united on a solution, which they say is critical to their party’s promises to minority voters.

Yet in these final days before a spending deadline, immigration reform advocates who have been working on this issue for years concede Republicans could succeed in driving a wedge.

“If you want to look at leverage, the places to look are, are Republicans succeeding in isolating Senate Democratic moderates? And can [House Speaker] Paul Ryan hold his Freedom Caucus?” said Frank Sharry, founder and executive director of the immigration reform group America's Voice.

On Capitol Hill, Republicans are eagerly seeking to drive that divide.

Despite a public promise from Trump that he would sign “just about any” DACA solution offered by Congress, the president last week rejected a proposal that had support from Republican and Democratic senators.

Trump has only given his blessing to one plan, authored by House conservatives, a plan aimed squarely at courting GOP votes in the House.

It offers three-year permit renewals for DACA recipients, in exchange for a long list of immigration law changes and border security measures. Democratic leaders rejected it immediately.

But if that plan can pass the House with Republican votes — and the GOP controls 239 of the 435 seats — its authors say they could corner enough red state Democrats to get the 60 votes needed in the Senate. Republicans currently control 51 seats in that chamber.

“This is the only bill that’s going to unify [House Republicans], and that’s going to get us to the majority of the conference,” Rep. Raul Labrador, R-Idaho, told reporters in a press conference unveiling his Trump-approved Securing America First Act.

Asked about the bill’s chances in the Senate, Labrador said voters in red states “actually want border security before giving any benefits to the DACA population.”

“I think we can get nine senators, absolutely,” he said.

Andrea Drusch: 202-383-6056, @AndreaDrusch

More Videos

Passion for equality unites MLK Day participants 2:51

Passion for equality unites MLK Day participants

Pause
State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses 1:54

State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Highlights: D’Angelo Minnis’ 3s not enough in Kentwood’s loss to Lynden in the ShoWare Center 1:35

Highlights: D’Angelo Minnis’ 3s not enough in Kentwood’s loss to Lynden in the ShoWare Center

Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford 1:24

Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds 0:56

Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds

  • NC 'dreamer' waits for action from Congress

    Hector Rivera Suarez, the student body president at Guilford College, traveled to Washington this week to advocate for an immigration deal for those who arrived in the U.S. as children. Rivera Suarez's protected status will expire on Jan. 21, which would end his dream of becoming a teacher.

NC 'dreamer' waits for action from Congress

Hector Rivera Suarez, the student body president at Guilford College, traveled to Washington this week to advocate for an immigration deal for those who arrived in the U.S. as children. Rivera Suarez's protected status will expire on Jan. 21, which would end his dream of becoming a teacher.

C-SPAN3

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Passion for equality unites MLK Day participants 2:51

Passion for equality unites MLK Day participants

Pause
State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses 1:54

State Farm's pending exit shakes employees, local businesses

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:14

Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks

Highlights: D’Angelo Minnis’ 3s not enough in Kentwood’s loss to Lynden in the ShoWare Center 1:35

Highlights: D’Angelo Minnis’ 3s not enough in Kentwood’s loss to Lynden in the ShoWare Center

Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford 1:24

Mike Hopkins reflects on UW’s loss to Stanford

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:31

Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:50

How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017?

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 2:17

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train 0:55

'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train

Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds 0:56

Driving seems to be the last thing on these motorists' minds

  • Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

    Tacoma mayoral candidate Victoria Woodards shares her enthusiasm after early returns show her winning during an election-night party.

Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting

View More Video