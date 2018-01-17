Trump tapped to save House race GOP can’t afford to lose

More Videos 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting Pause 1:35 Crowds line streets to pay their respects to fallen deputy 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 2:28 A look at the new Boeing training Center in Auburn 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks 1:31 Shots fired at Puyallup police officers, spokesman says; suspect dead 1:08 A dispute between two brothers ends in gunfire 0:50 How many Whatcom County businesses closed in 2017? 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 3:49 Highlights: Demetrius Crosby, Micah Pollard lift No. 3 Foss over No. 6 Fife Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate After a devastating 2016, Democrats are looking to reclaim both the House and the Senate in 2018 but there are a few obstacles in their way. After a devastating 2016, Democrats are looking to reclaim both the House and the Senate in 2018 but there are a few obstacles in their way. Alex Roarty, Patrick Gleason, Lindsay Claiborn and Meta Viers McClatchy

After a devastating 2016, Democrats are looking to reclaim both the House and the Senate in 2018 but there are a few obstacles in their way. Alex Roarty, Patrick Gleason, Lindsay Claiborn and Meta Viers McClatchy