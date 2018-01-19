Another rally — and massive crowd — is coming to the Capitol

There’s another event expected to draw thousands to the Capitol grounds in the coming days.
The Department of Enterprise Services has issued a permit for a March for Life rally, scheduled from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Monday on the north steps of the Legislative Building.
Organizers estimate 5,000 people will attend. They will gather near the Winged Victory Monument statue in the traffic circle near the Legislative Building and march to the north steps.
Related events are being held across the country this weekend in conjunction with the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., happening Friday.
On Saturday, organizers of a women’s event expect to draw thousands to the Capitol in Olympia for a rally and march starting at 11 a.m.
Abby Spegman: 360-704-6869, @AbbySpegman
