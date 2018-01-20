Puyallup man named next state GOP chairman

The Washington State Republican Party has elected a Puyallup man as its next chairman.
Caleb Heimlich, the party’s current executive director and chief of staff, was elected at a committee meeting in Moses Lake on one ballot.
Heimlich worked in the party since 2011 and also ran for a state House of Representatives seat in East Pierce County in 2008.
Heimlich beat out two other Pierce County residents — Tacoma restaurateur Monique Trudnowski and county Republican Party Chairman Marty McClendon — for the position, which pays between $80,000 and $105,000 per year.
He will assume the chairman role from Susan Hutchison in February.
