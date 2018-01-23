Trump makes it clear as he heads to Davos: America first, period

More Videos 3:21 Historic Puyallup home a 'dream come true' for ‘House Hunters’ couple Pause 2:20 Watch: Fife’s Mark, Cooper Schelbert hoping to lead No. 6 Fife back to state playoffs 1:27 Neighbors rocked by plans to close historic Brookdale Golf Club 1:52 These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs 1:36 A look inside Amazon Go, retailer's cashierless convenience store 0:30 Belly up for a 30-feet-long taco 1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 1:12 Yes, Mike Hopkins really did talk about the movie ‘Braveheart’ after a win 1:06 2018 March for Life draws over 5000 to the Capitol 1:14 Pete Carroll: Richard Sherman's injury status; Cliff Avril's, Kam Chancellor's futures with Seahawks Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Davos founder hopes Trump gets better 'global perspective' from visit Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said he hopes President Donald Trump's planned visit to a gathering of world decision-makers and elites in Davos, Switzerland will "provide him even better with a global perspective." Klaus Schwab, founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum, said he hopes President Donald Trump's planned visit to a gathering of world decision-makers and elites in Davos, Switzerland will "provide him even better with a global perspective." AP

