Hey, kids, want to thank veterans and first responders for their service?

This is the sixth year U.S. Rep. Denny Heck is collecting cards for the “Valentines for Veterans” effort.
And this year, he’s inviting students to create cards for first responders, too.
“Students in the South Sound have big hearts, and they do an amazing job on their valentines every year,” Heck said in a news release. “This is one small way to give our heroes a new keepsake for their desk or fridge illustrating our appreciation for how they protect and serve this community.”
Anyone wishing to participate can drop off valentines at the congressman’s district offices between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Feb. 9. Heck’s Thurston/Mason County office is located on the third floor of Lacey City Hall, 420 College St. SE. His Pierce County office is in Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW, Suite 3B.
Every year, local schools sign up to provide cards for the effort. As of Thursday, Mountain View Elementary in Lacey and Centennial Elementary in Olympia and about a dozen schools in Pierce County had registered to have their students participate, according to Heck’s office.
For information on the program or to arrange an appointment for Heck’s office to pick up a large amount of cards, call 360-459-8514.
Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton
