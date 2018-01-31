Eight things to know about Joe Kennedy III, the State of the Union response speaker

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:55 'Multiple fatalities' on derailed Amtrak train Pause 4:20 State worker: 'I've been threatened, propositioned … it's really scary as a single parent' 1:56 Women's March 2018 brings thousands back to Olympia 2:17 Victoria Woodards leads early Tacoma mayor balloting 10:15 Talking 'Star Wars', confederate statues and D.C. budget battles with Derek Kilmer | Capitol Happy Hour 11:49 Kim Wyman on Trump's "ludicrous" voter fraud claims, and the healing power of socks | Capitol Happy Hour 19:25 Here's what Jay Inslee has to say over beers | Capitol Happy Hour 3:05 Inslee wants to roll back property tax changes he signed into law as part of schools fix 1:58 Legislature expected to end session without a capital budget or water-rights deal 2:41 What’s more dangerous than a drunk driver? You, on your phone Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) delivered the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address. Kennedy rebuked the Trump administrations policies. “Bullies never win,” he said. U.S. Network Pool

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) delivered the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union Address. Kennedy rebuked the Trump administrations policies. “Bullies never win,” he said. U.S. Network Pool