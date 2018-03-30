Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police'
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Stevante Clark addresses demonstrators Thursday in downtown Sacramento after the funeral of his brother Stephon, who was fatally shot by police officers on March 18 while unarmed in the backyard of his grandmother's house.
The brother of Stephon Clark, Stevante Clark, disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting by leaping onto the dais on Tuesday, March 28. Stephon Clark was shot by police and died March 18. Videos of the shooting, prompted a week of social unrest.
President Donald Trump's White House is threatened by allegations from his past, with court cases looming from an adult film star, a former Playboy model and a reality show contestant. Trump has denied accusations from all three women.
After organizing March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Saturday, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High are ready for the next step in the gun debate. "We're students, this is our test now, and we definitely studied," said student Aly Sheehy,
Rep. Martha McSally, (R) Arizona, noted that Arizona does not have any sanctuary cities, but it borders California which does have them. She suggested building a wall between these two states to keep "these dangerous criminals out of our state."
Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones participated in a discussion about sanctuary cities with President Trump at the White House. Scott said that California faces "spectacular failures,” where criminal immigrants are released from jail every day.
Students from across the country walked out of class on March 14, 2018 at 10am to protest gun violence and demand new legislation. The students left for 17 minutes to commemorate the 17 lives lost in the Parkland shooting.
Gig Harbor High students joined others around the South Sound and the nation by walking out of class Wednesday morning to voice support for stronger gun laws. They observed 17 minutes of silence, 1 minute for every victim of the school shooting in
In the wake of the Parkland school shooting, President Trump has pointed to a common explanation for the violence: video games. But two decades after the Columbine shooting popularized this explanation for violent crime, research has rejected the
On March 1, 2-year-old Parker Curry was caught captivated by Michelle Obama’s portrait at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC. A photo of Curry standing awestruck in front of the portrait went viral and caught the attention of the form