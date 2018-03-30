Stephon Clark's brother: 'Do not block the arena ... do not antagonize police'

WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Stevante Clark addresses demonstrators Thursday in downtown Sacramento after the funeral of his brother Stephon, who was fatally shot by police officers on March 18 while unarmed in the backyard of his grandmother's house.
Sam Stanton/Sacramento Bee




