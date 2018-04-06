Ego, money and politics: Americans who spied for Russia
From the 20th century to the present, Russia has been the primary beneficiary of American espionage. Here's a look at the most memorable offenders, from Aldrich Ames of the CIA to Robert Hanssen of the FBI.
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. came to Memphis in 1968 to march with sanitation workers who were protesting low wages and poor working conditions. Cleophus Smith marched with him. He’s still on the job.
Drone video shows Kentucky teachers and supporters gathered at the Capitol in Frankfort Monday, April, 2, to protest pension changes and support education spending. The march was typical of many marches across the country demanding increased funding.
WARNING GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Stevante Clark addresses demonstrators Thursday in downtown Sacramento after the funeral of his brother Stephon, who was fatally shot by police officers on March 18 while unarmed in the backyard of his grandmother's house.
The brother of Stephon Clark, Stevante Clark, disrupted a Sacramento City Council meeting by leaping onto the dais on Tuesday, March 28. Stephon Clark was shot by police and died March 18. Videos of the shooting, prompted a week of social unrest.
President Donald Trump's White House is threatened by allegations from his past, with court cases looming from an adult film star, a former Playboy model and a reality show contestant. Trump has denied accusations from all three women.
After organizing March For Our Lives in Washington, D.C. Saturday, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High are ready for the next step in the gun debate. "We're students, this is our test now, and we definitely studied," said student Aly Sheehy,
Rep. Martha McSally, (R) Arizona, noted that Arizona does not have any sanctuary cities, but it borders California which does have them. She suggested building a wall between these two states to keep "these dangerous criminals out of our state."
Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones participated in a discussion about sanctuary cities with President Trump at the White House. Scott said that California faces "spectacular failures,” where criminal immigrants are released from jail every day.