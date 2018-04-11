Conservatives fear frustrated evangelicals won’t save GOP in 2018

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos Five things to know about Stormy Daniels Pause What To Do After a Data Breach Homeless count in Pierce County reveals sharp increase Ego, money and politics: Americans who spied for Russia How Dr. King changed a sanitation worker’s life Can we fulfill Martin Luther King Jr's dream? Two young girls kneel while performing national anthem at Seattle Mariners game Problem with a product or service? How to file a complaint Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies at age 81 Here's how big the 'We've had enough' teacher protest was Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The evangelical vote in swing states like Missouri could be pivotal for Donald Trump. How do such voters find a way to support a candidate whose public behavior and beliefs seem to be at odds with their own? David Goldstein McClatchy DC

The evangelical vote in swing states like Missouri could be pivotal for Donald Trump. How do such voters find a way to support a candidate whose public behavior and beliefs seem to be at odds with their own? David Goldstein McClatchy DC