The senators Trump will be watching as the Pompeo confirmation fight unfolds

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 'Pink police' disrupt Pompeo confirmation hearing Pause Does Facebook know you better than you do? Tacoma mayor delivers State of the City address at alma mater Five things to know about Stormy Daniels What To Do After a Data Breach Homeless count in Pierce County reveals sharp increase Ego, money and politics: Americans who spied for Russia How Dr. King changed a sanitation worker’s life Can we fulfill Martin Luther King Jr's dream? Two young girls kneel while performing national anthem at Seattle Mariners game Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

CIA Director Mike Pompeo gave an opening statement during his confirmation hearing for Secretary of State on April 12, 2018 in which he described who he was and what he hoped to do if he took on the new role. C-SPAN

CIA Director Mike Pompeo gave an opening statement during his confirmation hearing for Secretary of State on April 12, 2018 in which he described who he was and what he hoped to do if he took on the new role. C-SPAN