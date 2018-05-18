Here's who is running for federal, state and local offices in Pierce County

It's officially election season.
Filing week ended May 18, and candidates filed for office in numerous races — including a whopping 30 for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Maria Cantwell. Other legislative and local seats are up in Pierce County as well. Voters will pick their favorites in a top-two primary Aug. 7 and then a winner Nov. 6. Here's a roundup of who filed by late Friday in the most important races on the ballot this year:
U.S. Senator
6-year term
Steve Hoffman
Sam Wright
Mike Luke
Clint R. Tannehill
Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente
Charlie R. Jackson
Jon Butler
Mohammad Said
Don L. Rivers
Keith Swank
Dave Bryant
Ron Higgins
RC Smith
GoodSpaceGuy
Matthew D. Heines
Joey Gibson
Dave Strider
Glen R Stockwell
Alex Tsimerman
James Robert "Jimmie" Deal
Maria Cantwell
Jennifer Gigi Ferguson
Brad Chase
Art Corday
Matt Hawkins
Thor Amundson
Tim Owen
John Orlinski
George H. Kalberer
Susan Hutchison
Congressional District 6
(Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce)
U.S. Representative
2-year term
Derek Kilmer
Douglas Dightman
Tyler Myles Vega
Congressional District 8
(Chelan, Douglas, King, Kittitas, Pierce)
U.S. Representative
2-year term
Shannon Hader
Bill Grassie
Dino Rossi
Jason Rittereiser
Tom Cramer
Kim Schrier
Gordon Allen Pross
Richard Travis Reyes
Jack Hughes-Hageman
Todd Mahaffey
Patrick Dillon
Keith Arnold
Congressional District 9
(King, Pierce)
U.S. Representative
2-year term
Adam Smith
Sarah Smith
Doug Basler
Congressional District 10
(Mason, Pierce, Thurston)
U.S. Representative
2-year term
Denny Heck
Joseph Brumbles
Nancy Dailey Slotnick
Tamborine Borrelli
WASHINGTON STATE
Legislative District 2
(Pierce, Thurston)
State Representative, 2-year term
Positon 1
Andrew Barkis
Anneliese Feld
Position 2
JT Wilcox
Legislative District 25
(Pierce)
State Representative, 2-year term
Position 1
Julie L. Door
Jamie Smith
Kelly Chambers
Emmett Smith
Position 2
Brian Duthie
Chris Gildon
Ned Witting
Legislative District 26
(Kitsap, Pierce)
State Senator, 4-year term
Emily Randall
Bill Scheidler
Marty McClendon
State Representative, 2-year term
Position 1
Naomi Evans
Connie FitzPatrick
Jesse L. Young
Position 2
Michelle Caldier
Joy Stanford
Marco Padilla
Randy Boss
Legislative District 27
(Pierce)
State Representative, 2-year term
Position 1
Laurie Jinkins
Kyle Paskewitz
Position 2
Jake Fey
Donald Golden
Legislative District 28
(Pierce)
State Representative, 2-year term
Position 1
Mari Leavitt
Richard "Dick" Muri
Position 2
Christine Kilduff
Maia Espinoza
Legislative District 29
(Pierce)
State Senator, 4-year term
Steve Conway
Pierre Malebranche
State Representative, 2-year term
Position 1
David Sawyer
Terry Harder
Melanie Morgan
Janis Clark
Position 2
Steve Kirby
Legislative District 30
(King, Pierce)
State Senator, 4-year term
Claire Wilson
Mark Miloscia
Tirzah Idahosa
State Representative, 2-year term
Position 1
Mike Pellicciotti
Linda Kochmar
Position 2
Kristine M. Reeves
Mark Greene
Legislative District 31
(King, Pierce)
State Senator, 4-year term
Phil Fortunato
Jeff Benson
Immaculate Ferreria
State Representative, 2-year term
Position 1
Drew Stokesbary
Victoria Mena
Position 2
Morgan Irwin
Mark Boswell
Steve Skutt
Washington Supreme Court
Justice, 6-year term
Position 2
Susan Owens
"Zamboni" John Scannell
Position 8
Steve Gonzalez
Nathan Choi
Position 9
Sheryl Gordon McCloud
Stanley I Lippmann
Court of Appeals, Division 2
Judge, 6-year term
Linda Lee
PIERCE COUNTY
Auditor
4-year term
Julie Anderson
Prosecuting Attorney, 4-year term
Mary Robnett
Mark Lindquist
County Council, 4-year term
District 1
Milton (Milt) Tremblay
Sharon Hanek
Dave Morell
Lorra Jackson
District 5
Marty Campbell
Justin Van Dyk
Suzanne Skaar
District 7
Derek M. Young
David Olson
District Court
Judge, 4-year term
Position 1
Kevin McCann
Position 2
Claire Sussman
Position 3
Tim Lewis
Lizanne Padula
Position 4
4-year short and full term
Lloyd D. Oaks
Position 5
Judy Rae Jasprica
Position 6
John Sheeran
Karl Williams
Matthew F. Wareham
Position 7
Karla Buttorff
Position 8
Jeanette A. Lineberry
Tacoma Municipal Court
Judge, 4-year term
Position 1
David B. Ladenburg
Position 2
Drew Ann Henke
Position 3
Dwayne L. Christopher
Derek Smith
KING COUNTY
District Court
(King, Pierce)
Judge, 4-year term
Position 1
Jason Poydras
Position 2
Matthew York
Judge Position 3
Nathaniel B.Green, Jr.
Position 4
Corinna Harn
Position 5
Virginia M. Amato
Position 6
Rhonda Laumann
