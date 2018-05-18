Filing week ended May 18, and candidates filed for office last week in numerous races — including a whopping 30 for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Maria Cantwell.
Filing week ended May 18, and candidates filed for office last week in numerous races — including a whopping 30 for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Maria Cantwell.
Filing week ended May 18, and candidates filed for office last week in numerous races — including a whopping 30 for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Maria Cantwell.

Politics & Government

Here's who is running for federal, state and local offices in Pierce County

By Adam Lynn

alynn@thenewstribune.com

May 18, 2018 06:23 PM

It's officially election season.

Filing week ended May 18, and candidates filed for office in numerous races — including a whopping 30 for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Maria Cantwell. Other legislative and local seats are up in Pierce County as well. Voters will pick their favorites in a top-two primary Aug. 7 and then a winner Nov. 6. Here's a roundup of who filed by late Friday in the most important races on the ballot this year:

U.S. Senator

6-year term

Steve Hoffman

Sam Wright

Mike Luke

Clint R. Tannehill

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

Charlie R. Jackson

Jon Butler

Mohammad Said

Don L. Rivers

Keith Swank

Dave Bryant

Ron Higgins

RC Smith

GoodSpaceGuy

Matthew D. Heines

Joey Gibson

Dave Strider

Glen R Stockwell

Alex Tsimerman

James Robert "Jimmie" Deal

Maria Cantwell

Jennifer Gigi Ferguson

Brad Chase

Art Corday

Matt Hawkins

Thor Amundson

Tim Owen

John Orlinski

George H. Kalberer

Susan Hutchison

Congressional District 6

(Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce)

U.S. Representative

2-year term

Derek Kilmer

Douglas Dightman

Tyler Myles Vega

Congressional District 8

(Chelan, Douglas, King, Kittitas, Pierce)

U.S. Representative

2-year term

Shannon Hader

Bill Grassie

Dino Rossi

Jason Rittereiser

Tom Cramer

Kim Schrier

Gordon Allen Pross

Richard Travis Reyes

Jack Hughes-Hageman

Todd Mahaffey

Patrick Dillon

Keith Arnold

Congressional District 9

(King, Pierce)

U.S. Representative

2-year term

Adam Smith

Sarah Smith

Doug Basler

Congressional District 10

(Mason, Pierce, Thurston)

U.S. Representative

2-year term

Denny Heck

Joseph Brumbles

Nancy Dailey Slotnick

Tamborine Borrelli

WASHINGTON STATE

Legislative District 2

(Pierce, Thurston)

State Representative, 2-year term

Positon 1



Andrew Barkis

Anneliese Feld

Position 2

JT Wilcox

Legislative District 25

(Pierce)

State Representative, 2-year term

Position 1

Julie L. Door

Jamie Smith

Kelly Chambers

Emmett Smith

Position 2

Brian Duthie

Chris Gildon

Ned Witting

Legislative District 26

(Kitsap, Pierce)

State Senator, 4-year term

Emily Randall

Bill Scheidler

Marty McClendon

State Representative, 2-year term

Position 1

Naomi Evans

Connie FitzPatrick

Jesse L. Young

Position 2

Michelle Caldier

Joy Stanford

Marco Padilla

Randy Boss

Legislative District 27

(Pierce)

State Representative, 2-year term

Position 1

Laurie Jinkins

Kyle Paskewitz

Position 2

Jake Fey

Donald Golden

Legislative District 28

(Pierce)

State Representative, 2-year term

Position 1

Mari Leavitt

Richard "Dick" Muri

Position 2

Christine Kilduff

Maia Espinoza

Legislative District 29

(Pierce)

State Senator, 4-year term

Steve Conway

Pierre Malebranche

State Representative, 2-year term

Position 1

David Sawyer

Terry Harder

Melanie Morgan

Janis Clark

Position 2

Steve Kirby

Legislative District 30

(King, Pierce)

State Senator, 4-year term

Claire Wilson

Mark Miloscia

Tirzah Idahosa

State Representative, 2-year term

Position 1

Mike Pellicciotti

Linda Kochmar

Position 2

Kristine M. Reeves

Mark Greene

Legislative District 31

(King, Pierce)

State Senator, 4-year term

Phil Fortunato

Jeff Benson

Immaculate Ferreria

State Representative, 2-year term

Position 1

Drew Stokesbary

Victoria Mena

Position 2

Morgan Irwin

Mark Boswell

Steve Skutt

Washington Supreme Court

Justice, 6-year term

Position 2

Susan Owens

"Zamboni" John Scannell

Position 8

Steve Gonzalez

Nathan Choi

Position 9

Sheryl Gordon McCloud

Stanley I Lippmann

Court of Appeals, Division 2

Judge, 6-year term

Linda Lee

PIERCE COUNTY

Auditor

4-year term

Julie Anderson

Prosecuting Attorney, 4-year term

Mary Robnett

Mark Lindquist

County Council, 4-year term

District 1

Milton (Milt) Tremblay

Sharon Hanek

Dave Morell

Lorra Jackson

District 5

Marty Campbell

Justin Van Dyk

Suzanne Skaar

District 7

Derek M. Young

David Olson

District Court

Judge, 4-year term

Position 1

Kevin McCann

Position 2

Claire Sussman

Position 3

Tim Lewis

Lizanne Padula

Position 4

4-year short and full term

Lloyd D. Oaks

Position 5

Judy Rae Jasprica

Position 6

John Sheeran

Karl Williams

Matthew F. Wareham

Position 7

Karla Buttorff

Position 8

Jeanette A. Lineberry

Tacoma Municipal Court

Judge, 4-year term

Position 1

David B. Ladenburg

Position 2

Drew Ann Henke

Position 3

Dwayne L. Christopher

Derek Smith

KING COUNTY

District Court

(King, Pierce)

Judge, 4-year term

Position 1

Jason Poydras

Position 2

Matthew York

Judge Position 3

Nathaniel B.Green, Jr.

Position 4

Corinna Harn

Position 5

Virginia M. Amato

Position 6

Rhonda Laumann

  Comments  