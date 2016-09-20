Is Utah a swing state? Clinton seems to think so

Need proof that Utah may be a swing state in this wacky election year?
Hillary Clinton on Tuesday launched Utah Mormons for Hillary — a statewide bipartisan group of more than 100 members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“In 2016, the Republican Party's candidate for President — MY party — is belittling and scapegoating people of other religious and ethnic minorities in the harshest language,” said David Irvine, former Republican member of the Utah House whose great-grandfather came to the country illegally. “His disdain for them is equaled only by his disdain and crudity toward women. The most enduring pioneer value is charity in its broadest sense, and Utahns looking for those kinds of values should be reading 'It Takes a Village' -- and voting for Hillary Clinton.”
Utah hasn’t backed a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964 but Clinton is trying to make inroads. Last month, she opened a campaign office in Salt Lake City where organizers and volunteers will host phone banks, organizing meetings and canvasses.
Some political experts consider Utah a competitive state, though Republican leaning, after polls show that Clinton is polling in the 30s and Libertarian Gary Johnson in the teens.
But polls still show that Donald Trump, who received just 14 percent in Utah Republican primary in March, has a hefty lead, according to Real Clear Politics.
