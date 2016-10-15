Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

Governor Jay Inslee and Republican candidate for governor Bill Bryant answered questions at the Asian Pacific American Community Summit at the Tacoma Dome Exhibition Hall on September 15, 2016. Then translators relayed the messages into more than a dozen different languages.
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is the ComicCon of conservative politics. Republicans of all ages, from all over America, come dressed in their best - or craziest - to hear panels of conservatism’s brightest minds. We went to CPAC and asked attendees two questions: what the best thing and the worst thing about a Trump presidency would be.
Republican Teri Hickel and Democrat Carol Gregory speak at an election forum Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015, in Federal Way. Hickel is challenging Gregory for the state House seat Gregory was appointed to in January 2015. The two candidates are squaring off in a Nov. 3 special election for Washington's 30th District.