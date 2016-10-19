Trump says ‘bad hombres’ in final presidential debate, and Twitter goes wild

In the midst of an exchange on immigration early on in the third and final presidential debate Wednesday, Donald Trump said the following:
“One of my first acts will be to get all of the drug lords, we have some bad, bad people in this country this have to go out. We'll get them out, secure the bothered and once the border is secured at a later date we'll make a determination as to the rest. But we have some bad hombres here and we're going to get them out.”
That phrase, “bad hombres,” immediately lit up on social media as people mocked the phrase and poked fun at Trump’s policy position.
