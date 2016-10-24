Gay rights and gun control merge for Rep. Adam Smith in winning PAC endorsement

In June, Washington state Democratic Rep. Adam Smith became one of the first members of Congress to back the Pentagon’s plan to lift a ban on transgender people serving open in the military.
And in May, Smith criticized the National Rifle Association, saying the gun-rights lobby should do more to back laws “to eliminate the unconscionable and rampant gun violence plaguing our nation.”
On Monday, gay rights and gun control came together for the congressman.
Smith was one of 16 House candidates who won endorsements from the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence PAC, the nation’s only LGBTQ group focused solely on gun control.
We need elected officials who will stand up for people – not for the profits of the corporate gun manufacturers. Jason Lindsay, founder and executive director of Pride Fund
Smith, 51, is running for an 11th term. As the top-ranked Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, he’s regarded by some as a possible contender to become defense secretary if Democrat Hillary Clinton wins the presidency.
The group said it wanted to use the election to turn “anger into action” by helping elect candidates who wanted to make the nation safer for everyone.
“We support these candidates because of their demonstrated commitment to support equality and safety for all, and for their commitment to acting on common sense gun reforms,” Jason Lindsay, founder and Executive Director of Pride Fund, said in a statement. “We need elected officials who will stand up for people – not for the profits of the corporate gun manufacturers.”
The group said that Smith and the other candidates back expanded background checks to cover all gun sales, prohibiting suspected terrorists from purchasing guns, restricting access to assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, supporting federally funded research on gun violence and preventing individuals convicted of committing hate crimes from buying guns.
The group endorsed one other Democratic House candidate from Washington state: Brady Walkinshaw, who’s running to replace Democratic Rep. Jim McDermott., who’s retiring.
