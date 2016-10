Paul Ryan’s defeated primary foe plans run against him for House speaker

2:00 Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids Pause

2:15 Line coach Tom Cable on possibility college hoops player George Fant is Seahawks' LT

1:59 Pete Carroll: Rookie George Fant 'ready to play' at LT for Seahawks

0:55 Serial robber's escape foiled by police gunfire

0:53 9Round kickbox gym offers unique workout

2:27 Darrell Bevell's assessment of Seahawks offense at Arizona: Not good

1:58 Huskies OC Jonathan Smith talks about Utah's pass defense

0:25 Possibly wettest October ever playing out on Tacoma streets

0:55 New county fireworks law explained