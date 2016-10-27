Flurry of news reports claim Trump allies use ‘voter suppression’ tactics

A senior official with Donald Trump’s campaign reportedly has confirmed “voter suppression” efforts are underway by some of the Republican presidential nominee’s supporters.
The report of attempts at voter suppression came Thursday morning from Bloomberg News amid other recent revelations of grassroots volunteers orchestrating exit polling and monitoring at polling places in major cities and swing states nationwide.
We have three major voter suppression operations under way.
Trump campaign official quote to Bloomberg News
Trump has repeatedly excited his base with comments about a “rigged” election and has claimed reporters and Democratic political operatives are in cahoots against him.
Bloomberg quoted from “inside the Trump bunker” a senior campaign official as saying, “We have three major voter suppression operations under way.” The news report states such efforts are aimed at discouraging three key voter blocs likely to lean toward Democrats: “white liberals,” young women and African-Americans.
Earlier this week, Huffington Post reported on a widespread volunteer effort, called Vote Protectors, by Trump supporters that would send volunteers to approach voters leaving polling places. Those volunteers have been told to ask departing voters about “election fraud.” Vote Protectors has given its volunteers a script and advised them to act as “citizen journalists,” according to the Huffington Post.
The group has said it plans to conduct exit polling, not harass voters. Vote Protectors bills itself as an anti-voter-fraud group.
A similar plan comes from Trump ally Roger Stone’s group, called “Stop the Steal.” Stone is a longtime Republican political consultant and well-known strategist.
“Stop the Steal” is a tax-exempt political organization which has promoted claims of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton trying to “cheat” or rig November’s election. The group has claimed Clinton stole her party’s nomination by cheating from primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
The Guardian reported last week “Stop the Steal” will be active across the country on Election Day. Stone told the Guardian nearly 1,300 people – all volunteers from Citizens for Trump – will do exit polling in cities like Charlotte, Detroit, Cleveland and Las Vegas.
