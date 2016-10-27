More Americans expected to celebrate Halloween than vote in the presidential election

Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

Emergency sanctuary will provide safe transition for foster kids

Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews Utah one last time

Pete Carroll: Rookie George Fant 'ready to play' at LT for Seahawks

Water leak in businesses on Tacoma's antique row

WATCH: Calley Heilborn, Auburn Riverside discuss 3-0 win over AMV for 4A NPSL Olympic crown

1:41