Clinton’s No. 1 surrogate won’t criticize Comey

0:31 How to check your ballot status Pause

3:10 Trump on newly discovered Clinton emails: at last justice will be done

1:56 Mary Bridge Hospital opens adolescent behavioral health unit in Tacoma

5:35 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard and thought in Seahawks' loss at New Orleans

1:58 Huskies coach Chris Petersen talks Utah, penalties, playcalling and more

1:17 Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer discusses his team's victory over FC Dallas

0:44 Old Town salmon statue caper spawns questions

4:13 WR Dante Pettis discusses his game-winning punt-return TD

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead