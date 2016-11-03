Clinton’s skills would be tested from the very first minute as an embattled president

1:58 Sounders GM Garth Lagerway talks about hiring Brian Schmetzer as new coach Pause

1:31 Alleged serial robber pleads not guilty

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:56 Mary Bridge Hospital opens adolescent behavioral health unit in Tacoma

1:28 Rookie RB C.J. Prosise on Seahawks' offense: 'We've got to get better'

1:42 Tacoma City Ballet moves 'Nutcracker' to Federal Way in 2017

3:24 Houses for homeless youth to close in Bethel

1:32 Bail set at $20,000 for driver who allegedly hit 7-year-old trick-or-treater

2:38 The tiny house that's spurred debate in Steilacoom