Lies, damn lies and statistics: Is the workforce a disaster as Trump says it is?

1:14 Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements days ahead of the election - Election Rewind Pause

0:27 Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5

0:09 Fatal crash slows traffic through Fife

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

2:14 Chris Petersen on UW's 2018 game vs. Auburn

0:25 Franklin Pierce's desperation pass beats River Ridge, earns play of the week

1:18 One year after shooting death, victims family and friends vow to 'never let this go'

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board

1:42 Tacoma City Ballet moves 'Nutcracker' to Federal Way in 2017