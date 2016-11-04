Obama uses his best dad voice to stop crowd from booing Trump supporter

0:31 How to check your ballot status Pause

5:07 White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

6:59 House Speaker Paul Ryan on the Clintons: "There’s always a scandal and there’s always an investigation"

2:03 Trump calls emails 'biggest' political scandal since Watergate, Clinton claims Trump's disgracing democracy - Election Rewind

1:10 Bonney Lake woman hit by stray bullet fired at fleeing car thief

0:27 Man hit and killed fleeing across I-5

3:17 'It's just the flu,' they thought – 4 days later, their girl was dead

0:09 Fatal crash slows traffic through Fife

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board