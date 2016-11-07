Your last-minute guide to Election Day in Pierce County

So the big day is almost here. Soon, we’ll likely know the outcome of the presidential race, along with dozens of others contests, near and far.
In the meantime, what do you need to know to participate, monitor or celebrate/berate the election?
Below are some questions and answers for Election Day.
What’s the deadline for voting?
Ballots must be mailed and postmarked Nov. 8, or put in a drop box by 8 p.m.
Where are the drop boxes and voting centers?
See the list below.
What if my ballot is “spoiled” — like from a spill or if I mark for the wrong candidate? Where do you go for a replacement? Can I get one Tuesday?
You can go to a voting center on Monday or Tuesday and vote on a touchscreen or get a replacement ballot, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (You also can get your “I voted” sticker.)
When will the first results for Pierce County races be announced?
Scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday
Will they be updated?
First update is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Where can I find election results online?
The News Tribune will post results from Pierce County, state and national results at thenewstribune.com. Local and state results will be posted about 8:30 p.m. National results will be available starting after polls close on the East Coast at 4 p.m. PST.
Where can I watch the election results?
The state Democratic Party will hold an Election Night party at The Westin Seattle, 1900 Fifth Ave., at 7 p.m.
Pierce County Democrats will gather 7 to 11 p.m. at the Hotel Murano, 1320 Broadway Plaza in Tacoma.
The Washington State Republican Party will hold an election night party at 7:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Bellevue, 900 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue.
Pierce County Republicans will gather 7 to 10 p.m. at the Sharon McGavick Center, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW in Lakewood.
The Grand Cinema, 606 S. Fawcett Ave. in Tacoma, will hold a watch party 4 to 9 p.m. Results will be shown on the big screen. Admission is free, seating is limited and beer and popcorn be on sale.
When will I first know who’s winning?
This from The Associated Press:
The first polls in the East and South — Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia — will close at 4 p.m. PST time.
An hour later, polls in the District of Columbia and 19 states, including Ohio, North Carolina, Florida and Pennsylvania, will have closed. North Carolina is a good state to watch on the presidency. It tends to be quick-counting, but the race is also close.
At 6 p.m. PST, polls will close in 14 states, including Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Wisconsin, with four states, including Utah, an improbable toss-up this year despite its reliably Republican history, closing an hour later.
Polls in Washington state, California and three other states close at 8 p.m. PST. Alaska will close at 10 p.m. PST.
Where to vote
If you haven’t already sent in your ballot, you can do so until 8 p.m. Tuesday at one of these locations:
DROP BOXES
Anderson Island
▪ Anderson Island park and ride, Yoman Road near Villa Beach Road.
Bonney Lake
▪ Bonney Lake South park and ride, 184th Avenue East and Sky Island Drive East.
DuPont
▪ DuPont Ross Plaza, 1500 Wilmington Drive.
Eatonville
▪ Barney's Corner, 40512 Meridian E.
Edgewood
▪ Edgewood City Hall, 2224 104th Ave. E.
Fife
▪ Fife City Hall, 5411 23rd St. E.
Gig Harbor
▪ Gig Harbor fire station, 6711 Kimball Drive.
▪ Point Fosdick Safeway, 4811 Point Fosdick Drive NW.
▪ Purdy fire station, 5210 144th St. NW.
Lakebay
▪ Key Peninsula fire station, 8911 Key Peninsula Highway N.
Lakewood
▪ Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St. SW.
▪ Lakewood park and ride 10417 South Tacoma Way.
Orting
▪ Orting Public Safety Building, 401 Washington Ave. SE.
Parkland
▪ Parkland Spanaway Library, 13718 Pacific Ave. S.
Puyallup
▪ Graham Fire and Rescue, 10012 187th St. E.
▪ Puyallup Library, 324 S. Meridian.
▪ South Hill Library, 15420 Meridian E.
Roy
▪ Roy City Hall, 216 McNaught Road S.
Spanaway
▪ Roy Y park and ride, state Route 507 and Pacific Ave. S.
Steilacoom
▪ Steilacoom Library, 2950 Steilacoom Blvd.
Sumner
▪ Sumner Library, 1116 Fryer Ave.
Tacoma
▪ Browns Point police substation, 4731 Norpoint Way NE in Tacoma
▪ 72nd Street Transit Center, 1319 E. 72nd St.
▪ Central District, 902 S. L St.
▪ Community Health Care at Salishan, 1708 E. 44th St.
▪ Kandle Park police substation, 5140 N. 26th St.
▪ Pierce County Annex, 2401 S. 35th St.
▪ Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities, 6315 S. 19th St.
▪ Tacoma Dome park and ride, 610 Puyallup Ave. E.
University Place
▪ West Piece Fire and Rescue, 3631 Drexler Drive W.
VOTING CENTERS
Gig Harbor
▪ Gig Harbor Civic Center, 3510 Grandview St.
Lakewood
▪ Clover Park Technical College, Rotunda Building 3, 4500 Steilacoom Blvd. SW
Puyallup
▪ Puyallup Library, 324 S. Meridian.
Spanaway
▪ Pierce County Maintenance Facility, 4812 196th St. E.
Tacoma
▪ Pierce County Annex East entrance, 2401 S. 35th St.
▪ Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities, 6315 S. 19th St.
