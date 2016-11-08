Election Day voting

For a costume shop in Tacoma, Wash., it is a seasonal opportunity to see where patrons stand on the political divide. Mary Johnson, owner of Northwest Costume on 6th Avenue, ordered dozens of masks featuring the presidential candidates – Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump. Sales so far have been tepid, but customers reactions have been colorful.
The Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is the ComicCon of conservative politics. Republicans of all ages, from all over America, come dressed in their best - or craziest - to hear panels of conservatism’s brightest minds. We went to CPAC and asked attendees two questions: what the best thing and the worst thing about a Trump presidency would be.