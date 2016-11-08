Republican has early edge in race for Secretary of State

Republican Kim Wyman was ahead in early ballot totals on Tuesday against Democrat Tina Podlodowski in the race for Secretary of State.
If Wyman wins, she would continue a string of Republicans holding the office for the past 52 years. Wyman’s lead was nearly five points in early returns. The results could swing in Podlodowski’s favor in upcoming days when more ballots are counted.
Wyman is the state’s lone Republican statewide elected official. She was elected in 2012. Podlodowski is a former Seattle city councilwoman and former Microsoft manager.
