9:30 a.m. results could be pivotal for close Pierce County races

The candidates for Pierce County executive and the candidates fighting in close races for two County Council seats are waiting for the Pierce County Auditor to release the next round of ballot returns at 9:30 a.m.
Executive candidate Bruce Dammeier hopes to hold on to his lead to become the first Republican to head the county in 16 years.
Democrat challenger Rick Talbert hopes to see the margin narrow and move in his favor to send him to the county’s top elected position.
In the races for council, Democrat Carolyn Edmonds hopes new counts strengthen her lead over Republican state Sen. Pam Roach for the seat vacated by Joyce McDonald, who was term-limited.
Council Chairman Doug Richardson, R-Lakewood, is looking for more good news, too. He said he expected the votes released Wednesday to bolster his lead over Democratic challenger Linda Farmer, also of Lakewood.
Brynn Grimley: 253-597-8467, @bgrimley
Comments