Gig Harbor ad: ‘Moving to Canada? We’ll sell your house’

A Gig Harbor real estate agent ran ads last week offering to sell the homes of people looking to move to Canada in light of the presidential election.
If the crashing of Canada’s immigration website was any indication Tuesday, he might have some takers.
Dennis Quinn, who does marketing for real estate agent Joe Sanchez in Gig Harbor, ran an advertisement last week in the local newspaper for his client that asked tongue-in-cheek: “Moving to Canada?” The ad then offers to sell potential clients’ homes.
Quinn posted the ad on his Facebook feed Tuesday morning writing: “It all comes down to this. Our real estate team of Joe Sanchez & Associates will be at work early tomorrow in case you need to reach us…”
Internet searches for “move to Canada” and “immigrate to Canada” spiked Tuesday night as election returns favored Republican President-elect Donald Trump. “Canada” was a leading U.S. trend on Twitter, with more than 1 million tweets.
While much of the chatter online about moving to Canada was clearly tongue-in-cheek, the website for Citizenship and Immigration Canada was down at the time. Agency officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
The site appeared to be working sporadically by Wednesday morning.
“You have so many people talking about the election and moving to Canada,” Quinn said Tuesday in explaining the motivation behind the advertisement. “We were just trying to have a little fun with it.”
But if people do come for help, he said, “We will do the same things we do for anybody coming to us to move.”
Comments