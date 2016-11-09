Many minorities see Trump’s win as a victory for white supremacy

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event Pause

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

4:00 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Bills FG, kicker's wife's anger at him

2:22 Bonney Lake man charged with manslaughter in accidental shooting death of Linda Green

1:24 Latino grocery owner reacts to Trump win

2:36 UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith discusses USC's defense

3:24 Houses for homeless youth to close in Bethel

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board