Filmmaker Michael Moore predicted a Trump win. Now he has a plan to fix the Democrats

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers Pause

1:44 What do the polls mean?

1:33 Sight, sounds and tears from Clinton's election night event

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead

19:39 Donald Trump’s full election night victory speech

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

0:39 Fans celebrate as Cubs beat the Indians to win the 2016 World Series

4:00 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Bills FG, kicker's wife's anger at him

2:13 Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's health, Seahawks playing at Patriots