‘Heartbroken’ Hillary voter goes for a walk in the woods and finds an unlikely friend

1:24 Latino grocery owner reacts to Trump win Pause

2:30 American Muslim veteran speaks out about Trump as president

1:09 Fire bombings in Thurston County

3:24 Chris Petersen says Huskies had team meeting to discuss election

2:13 Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson's health, Seahawks playing at Patriots

4:23 Friends, family discuss Young Hills

4:00 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Bills FG, kicker's wife's anger at him

3:35 Behind the scenes at new Tacoma opera 'Fiery Jade'

3:24 Houses for homeless youth to close in Bethel