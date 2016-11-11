16 votes. That’s all that separates Roach from Edmonds as County Council count continues.

The election night lead Pierce County Council candidate Carolyn Edmonds had over state Sen. Pam Roach all but disappeared in the latest round of election results released Thursday night.
Edmonds, a Democrat from Tacoma, is now only 16 votes ahead of the Sumner Republican. There is a .04 percent difference in total votes cast for both candidates.
An automatic hand recount is required if the difference remains less than 150 votes and less than .25 percent of votes cast for both candidates, according to the Pierce County Auditor’s Office.
Edmonds led Roach on election night by 922 votes. That lead continued to shrink as more ballots were counted.
In other races, County Council Chairman Doug Richardson, R-Lakewood, increased his lead over Democratic challenger Linda Farmer, also from Lakewood.
Richardson now leads Farmer by 475 votes — the largest lead he’s had so far.
As of Thursday night there were still 89,000 ballots left to count, according to estimates from the county elections department. The Auditor’s Office will release its latest round of election results 6:30 p.m. Friday.
