Washington insiders love a winner – even if he’s Donald Trump

7:01 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on "gold-standard" Seahawks win at Patriots Pause

1:50 Doug Baldwin praising Russell Wilson for his TD catches after win over Patriots

2:22 Kam Chancellor on final play that beat New England

2:04 Russell Wilson on Seahawks' win at NE: "We came up clutch"

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

1:27 C.J. Prosise smiling after wowing in 1st NFL start against Patriots

3:25 Stand With Standing Rock - a march in Tacoma

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

1:41 Funky paint job makes Artist & Craftsman Supply a must-see