Trump opts for Washington insider as his White House chief of staff

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Reince Priebus, chairman of the Republican National Committee and a favorite of the establishment wing of the party, to serve as White House chief of staff.
Campaign CEO Stephen Bannon, who was also being considered for chief of staff, will serve as chief strategist and senior counselor to the president.
“It is truly an honor to join President-elect Trump in the White House as his chief of staff,” Priebus said. “I am very grateful to the president-elect for this opportunity to serve him and this nation as we work to create an economy that works for everyone, secure our borders, repeal and replace Obamacare and destroy radical Islamic terrorism. He will be a great president for all Americans.”
Bannon and Priebus will work with Vice President-elect Mike Pence to help lead the transition process in the run-up to Inauguration Day, according to Trump’s office.
“I am thrilled to have my very successful team continue with me in leading our country,” Trump said. “Steve and Reince are highly qualified leaders who worked well together on our campaign and led us to a historic victory. Now I will have them both with me in the White House....”
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
Comments