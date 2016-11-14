FBI hate-crime report sees 67% surge in attacks on Muslims

2:54 Melania Trump delivers speech at Republican National Convention Pause

1:10 Gig Harbor seniors marry after unexpected romance blooms

1:22 Kent shopping center goes up in flames

2:49 Whole Child Initiative turns the tables on school discipline

7:01 Gregg Bell and Dave Boling on "gold-standard" Seahawks win at Patriots

2:40 Pete Carroll on Seahawks beating "the best" at New England

2:08 Huskies coach Chris Petersen reflects on loss to USC

2:22 Kam Chancellor on final play that beat New England

0:53 Woman shot and killed in Tacoma's North End