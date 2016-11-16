Drain the swamp? Lobbyists were in Trump transition, now out

They were in, but now they’re out.
With president-elect Donald Trump’s lobbyist-heavy transition team seemingly violating his pledge to “drain the swamp” in Washington, Vice President-elect Mike Pence is working to rid the team of the so-called influence peddlers.
Citing sources, the Wall Street Journal says Pence, who Friday took over the duties of transition chief from Gov. Chris Christie, is pushing to have lobbyists removed from the team.
Trump repeatedly promised during his campaign that he’d shake up Washington business as usual, but stocked his transition team with a traditional cadre of lobbyists for special interests, including those for telecommunications, banking and energy companies.
Trump defended the move in a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, saying he had no choice. Lobbyists have traditionally served on presidential transition teams, though under then-President elect Barack Obama, active federal lobbyists were not allowed to work on the transition and those who were registered as federal lobbyists within the past year could work on the transition only if it didn’t involve the policy field in which they lobbied.
Trump, though, told 60 Minutes that Washington is “one big lobbyist.”
“That’s the only people you have down there,” he said of Washington. “Everybody’s a lobbyist down there. That’s what they are. They’re lobbyists or special interests.”
Trump insisted, however, he’d still impose reforms: “They know the system right now, but we’re going to phase that out,” he said. “You have to phase it out.”
Pence’s move comes after Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent Trump a scathing letter, charging that placing such “Washington insiders” on his transition team signals that “you are already breaking your campaign promises to ‘drain the swamp’ and that you are selling out the American public.”
Good government groups said Trump’s initial team contradicted his public statements and his pledges to institute ethics reform once he takes office.
“While it’s long been standard practice to go to old hands, that’s not what Trump ran on,” said David Vance of Common Cause. “It’s preposterous to say you can’t build a better mousetrap without lobbyists.”
The purging of lobbyists came amid reports of a tumultuous transition process, but Trump insisted it’s on track.
Very organized process taking place as I decide on Cabinet and many other positions. I am the only one who knows who the finalists are!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2016
