Trump’s America is a nation that sees itself as badly divided, Gallup finds

6:30 Pierce County ballot processing: The hard work of democracy Pause

6:14 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard in Seahawks' win over Eagles

2:06 A visit to the southeast Tacoma FISH Food Bank

1:13 Clover Park Technical College unveils new plane

1:58 Thomas Rawls: It felt "amazing" to be back running for Seahawks after 2 months out

1:47 Chic makeover transforms Stadium District high rise

0:44 Detectives: Camera catches parents abandon 2-year-old at gas station

4:50 Noah Dickerson, Matisse Thybulle talk win over Northern Arizona

3:01 Lorenzo Romar discusses UW's win over Northern Arizona