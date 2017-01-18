Nearly half of the states Trump won are Googling ‘inauguration protest’

4:09 Highlights: Roberto Gittens' rim-rocking plays not enough to lift Foss over Lincoln Pause

7:04 The Obama Effect

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

2:25 Russell Wilson talks about season the day after Atlanta loss

2:05 Legislative leadership offers early session outlines

0:36 Unidentified body found at Puyallup River

0:18 Tacoma Kmart store to close

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

13:49 Governor Jay Inslee speaks to the News Tribune editorial board