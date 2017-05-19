Here are the candidates who filed for state and local offices in Pierce County

Election season is back. Already.
Candidates filed for office this week in the race for Tacoma’s mayor, plus for the City Council and state Legislature. Dozens of other mayoral and city council positions are up in Pierce County as well.
Voters will pick their favorites in a top-two primary Aug. 1 and then a winner Nov. 7.
Here’s a roundup of who filed as of early Friday evening in the most important races on the ballot this year:
State Legislature
All eyes are pointed on Seattle’s Eastside suburbs when it comes to legislative elections this year. A tight race for the seat held by Sen. Andy Hill, a Republican from Redmond who died of lung cancer last year, has drawn half a million dollars in fund raising.
The intense interest is because of the high stakes: Republicans currently run the state Senate with a one-vote majority with the help of a conservative Democrat.
Yet a race for state Senate in the Puyallup-area 31st Legislative District could be interesting in its own right.
State Sen. Phil Fortunato, R-Auburn, faces Democrat Michelle Rylands to fill the seat left by Pam Roach. Fortunato was appointed to the position in January when Roach left for the Pierce County Council. Before the appointment, Fortunato had been elected to the state House last year.
Republicans are thought to have an advantage based on how voters in the district have picked in the past. President Donald Trump won about 50 percent of the vote last year, outpacing Hillary Clinton’s 42 percent.
In the Legislature, Fortunato has been a fiercely anti-tax conservative, championing an effort to place a constitutional ban on personal income taxes. He also pushed to simplify the state’s laws and repeal unnecessary ones.
He was ultimately stymied by the Democrat-controlled House: no legislation he sponsored reached the governor’s desk this year.
Rylands is a 911 operator and veteran who lives in Auburn, according to her website. She is president of the Auburn Council of Parent-Teacher Alliances and her website says education funding is a focus.
The candidates for Fortunato’s old seat in the state House are Rep. Morgan Irwin, R-Enumclaw, and Democrat Nate Lowry, a Edgewood city councilman.
Irwin, who was appointed to replace Fortunato in January, is a Seattle police officer. Lowry is a landscape architect who used to own a small business.
Tacoma
The Tacoma City Council has five seats up for election, chief among them the race for mayor.
Environmental issues — specifically related to withdrawn plans for a methanol plant and plans for a liquefied natural gas plant on the Tideflats — have been top of mind. Several candidates have staked out positions against the plant and fossil fuel expansion at the Port of Tacoma.
Four seats are wide open: Mayor Marilyn Strickland and Councilmen Joe Lonergan and Marty Campbell are term limited. Appointed Councilwoman Lauren Walker Lee said she won’t run for the at-large seat formerly held by Victoria Woodards. Councilman Robert Thoms is seeking a second term in his district.
A three-way contest for mayor has developed among former Councilwoman and Tacoma Urban League Executive Director Woodards, local architect Jim Merritt (who ran for mayor in 2009 and lost narrowly to Strickland), and Evelyn Lopez, the former executive director of the state Public Disclosure Commission.
Otherwise, the race with perhaps the most name recognition is the one for at-large Position 6, held by Woodards until she resigned the seat in December to run for mayor.
Vying for the seat are socialist and minimum wage activist Sarah Morken, planning commission member Meredith Neal, Hilltop pastor and activist the Rev. Gregory Christopher, longtime educator and former library trustee Lillian Hunter and Maria Johnson.
Thoms, the incumbent in Position 2 that includes Northeast Tacoma, the Tideflats and downtown, has competition from Philip Cowan, executive director of the Grand Cinema who lives in North Tacoma.
On the East Side, a three-way race has formed for Position 4 among Tacoma School Board member Catherine Ushka, real estate developer Kevin Grossman and Shalisa Hayes, a driving force behind the planned East Side Community Center and head of a nonprofit aimed at preventing youth violence, named in honor of her slain son. Campbell has endorsed Ushka to succeed him.
In South Tacoma, there’s a five-way race for Position 5: Planning Commission Chairman Chris Beale, previously unsuccessful council candidate Justin Van Dyk, Joanne Babic, Brian Arnold and Janis Clark are all running.
In the Port of Tacoma, a three-way race is on to replace Connie Bacon, who has been on the Port Commission for 20 years. Commercial real estate broker Jim Jensen, former port security director Eric Holdeman and former port commissioner and ex-Superior Court Judge John McCarthy are running for position 1.
Commission Chairman Dick Marzano is being challenged for port position 2 by Noah Davis, and commissioner Don Meyer is being challenged by Kristin Ang for port position 4.
Auburn
Mayor:
Largo Wales
Nancy Backus
City Council:
Claude DaCorsi, Council Position 2
Yolanda C. Trout, Council Position 4
Larry Brown, Council Position 6
Bonney Lake
Mayor:
Neil Johnson Jr.
City Council:
Randy McKibbin, Council Position 1
Dan Swatman, Council Position 3
Dave Baus, Council Position 6
Terry Carter, Council Position 6
Buckley
Mayor:
Patricia Johnson
Marvin Sundstrom
City Council:
Nora (Lyn) Rose, Council Position 1
Chuck Helmer, Council Position 3
Sandy Burkett, Council Position 7
Dupont
City Council:
Luis Jimenez, Council Position 1
Chris Barnes, Council Position 1
Shawna Gasak, Council Position 2
Patty Moore, Council Position 3
Lawrence Genova, Council Position 7
Kevin Andre White, Council Position 7
Eatonville
Mayor:
Mike Schaub
City Council:
Jennie Hannah, Council Position 1
Bob Walter, Council Position 2
Bill Dunn, Council Position 4
Edgewood
City Council:
Tyron J. Christopherson, Council Position 3
Rosanne Tomyn, Council Position 4
Allison Pincas, Council Position 5
John C. West, Council Position 5
Lucy A. Lowry, Council Position 6
Stephanie Shook, Council Position 6
Fife
City Council:
Diedre “Dee-Dee” Gethers, Council Position 3
Lisa McClellan, Council Position 6
Lew Wolfrom, Council Position 7
Firecrest
City Council:
Matthew P. Jolibois, Council Position 1
Shannon Reynolds, Council Position 2
Jenny Stryker, Council Position 2
Gerald W. “Jerry” Jackson, Position 6
Dennis Waltier, Council Position 6
Jamie Nixon, Council Position 7
Jason Medley, Council Position 7
Gig Harbor
Mayor:
Jill Guernsey
Kit Kuhn
City Council:
Rick Offner, Council Position 1
Robert “Bob” Himes, Council Position 2
Scott Gray, Council Position 2
Dave Christian, Council Position 3
Jim Franich, Council Position 3
Spencer Abersold, Council Position 7
Randy Mueller, Council Position 7
Lakewood
City Council:
Mary B. Moss, Council Position 1
Mike Brandstetter, Council Position 2
Jason Whalen, Council Position 3
Ria J. Johnson-Covington, Council Position 5
John Simpson, Council Position 5
Milton
Mayor:
Shanna Styron Sherrell
Debra Perry
City Council:
Thomas “Tom” Boyle, Council Position 1
Steve Whitaker, Council Position 1
Susan J.F. Johnson, Council Position 2
Laurie “Rose” Hatch, Council Position 2
Bryan W. Ott, Council Position 3
Todd Morton, Council Position 5
Orting
Mayor:
Joachim “Joe” Pestinger
Laure “Lovey” Fischer
Joshua Penner
City Council:
Jeremy R Hanson, Council Position 1
John Kelly, Council Position 2
Michelle Gehring, Council Position 3
Douglas Bishop, Council Position 3
Scott Drennen, Council Position 7
Puyallup
City Council District 1:
John Hopkins, Council Position 2
Jim Kastama, Council Position 2
Curtis Theil, Council Position 2
City Council District 2:
Heather Shadko, Council Position 2
City Council District 3
Julie L. Door, Council Position 2
Municipal Court Judge:
Andrea L. Beall
Ruston
Mayor:
Bruce Hopkins
City Council:
Lyle F. Hardin, Council Position 1
Deborah Kristovich, Council Position 2
Bradley Huson, Council Position 4
South Prairie
Mayor:
Stu Terry
City Council:
Tim Trent, Council Position 2
Janyce Twardoski, Council Position 5
Steilacoom
Mayor:
Ron Lucas
City Council:
Peter Franklin, Council Position 1
Marion V Smith, Council Position 2
Paul “P.K.” Thumbi, Council Position 3
Roger A. Neal, Council Position 3
Joe Aboubakr, Council Position 3
Sumner
Mayor:
Bill Pugh
City Council:
Ronald “Ron” Haines, Council Position 1
Kathy Hayden, Council Position 2
Steve Allsop, Council Position 3
Barbara Bitetto, Council Position 3
University Place
City Council:
Javier Figueroa, Council Position 1
Betsy Tainer, Council Position 1
Steve Worthington, Council Position 3
Ken Campbell, Council Position 3
Patti Dailey, Council Position 3
Ken J. Grassi, Council Position 4
Denise McCluskey, Council Position 5
