The Latest: Trump says Clinton should be in prison

The Latest on the 2016 campaign (all times EDT):
9:45 p.m.
Donald Trump says his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton should be in prison.
The Republican presidential contender has long accused his Democratic opponent of corruption. But he seemed to go a step further Saturday night at a rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
He also questioned her physical stamina and her mental health and said she has contempt for Americans.
Trump supporters often chant, "Lock her up!" during his events. But Trump himself has avoided such language in the past.
---
9:15 p.m.
Donald Trump is again questioning the integrity of the nation's voting system.
The Republican presidential nominee warned his supporters to keep a close eye on polling places after they vote next month — especially in "certain areas."
Trump made the comments Saturday night during a rally in Manheim, Pennsylvania.
He said, "We can't lose an election because of, you know what I'm talking about." He added: "A lot of bad things happen. I don't want to lose for that reason."
Trump has repeatedly suggested that only election fraud could stop him from becoming president. There has never been evidence of widespread voting fraud in the United States.
---
6:15 p.m.
Donald Trump is unveiling a new strategy to attract Bernie Sanders' supporters.
The Republican nominee on Saturday night will highlight a leaked audio recording of Hillary Clinton from a private fundraiser in February, when she was still running against Sanders in the Democratic primary. In the recording, Clinton says many young people who support Sanders are living in their parents' basements, unsatisfied with their education and jobs.
In prepared remarks released by Trump's campaign ahead of a Saturday night rally in Pennsylvania, Trump says, "Hillary Clinton thinks Bernie supporters are hopeless and ignorant basement dwellers."
The Trump campaign thinks it can attract a significant number of Sanders' Democratic supporters who are unhappy with Clinton as their nominee.
Sanders has endorsed Clinton and campaigned with her earlier in the week.
---
4:40 p.m.
In a leaked recording from a February fundraiser, Hillary Clinton expressed empathy for young voters who sided with her then-primary opponent, Bernie Sanders.
The hacked recording of Clinton at the fundraiser in Virginia was published by the Washington Free Beacon. During the event, Clinton said that many young people are "children of the Great Recession. And they are living in their parents' basement. They feel that they got their education and the jobs that are available to them are not at all what they envisioned for themselves."
Clinton added that for people who don't see any economic opportunities, being part of a political revolution is "pretty appealing."
In a tweet, Republican Donald Trump seized on the comments. "Crooked H is nasty to Sanders supporters behind closed doors," he said.
---
4 p.m.
Hillary Clinton's campaign says she raised $154 million last month for her presidential bid.
September was Clinton's best fundraising month yet, landing $84 million plus another $70 million for Democratic Party committees.
Clinton's campaign and joint accounts with the party began this month with $150 million in the bank, her aides say.
Donald Trump has not yet reported his September fundraising but said he raised a formidable $18 million for his campaign and the Republican Party in a single day last week.
---
3 p.m.
Donald Trump's friends and even his foes agree that he's at his best in scripted moments — such as when he speaks with the aid of a teleprompter.
But Trump's frequent unscripted moments are often drowning them out, diverting attention from his economic message and alienating women and minorities with early voting already underway in some states.
His speech Friday night in Michigan was the latest example of Trump's sharpened focus on the economy and on Hillary Clinton's shortcomings.
But earlier this week he fueled a political firestorm by attacking a former Miss Universe, first seizing on her weight and then calling on the world to view her "sex tape."
---
1:30 p.m.
The head of the Homeland Security Department says hackers have made their way into state election systems "in a few cases," but the federal government hasn't found "any manipulation" so far of voting information.
Jeh (jay) Johnson says 21 states have contacted the agency for help in safeguarding their election systems, and he's urging additional requests for cybersecurity assistance.
A department official told The Associated Press on Friday that hackers have targeted the voter registration systems of more than 20 states in recent months.
Federal officials and many cybersecurity experts have said it would be nearly impossible for hackers to alter an election's outcome because election systems are decentralized and generally not connected to the internet.
